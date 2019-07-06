Crestwood Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Ansys (ANSS); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted by $922,521 Its Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 234,270 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,792 were reported by Jet Investors Limited Partnership. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 71,697 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Moreover, Montecito Bancorporation & has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.76 million shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Management Ma invested in 14,946 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 476,435 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Srs Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18 million shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.29% or 115,727 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman reported 4,644 shares. St Germain D J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,878 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,367 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. City owns 36,071 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney Stock Will Thrive in AI-Driven Entertainment – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.31% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware accumulated 0.04% or 1,211 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Com has 924,724 shares. 594,485 are owned by Mawer Inv Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability has 4,232 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Crestwood Cap Lp accumulated 57,780 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,825 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 13,892 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 237 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.28% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 61,500 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.