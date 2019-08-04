Crestwood Capital Management LP Lowered Brinks Co (BCO) Stake by $648,000; Stock Price Rose; As Pg&E Com (PCG) Share Price Declined, Assetmark Trimmed by $442,928 Its Position

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 132,840 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 141,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 27,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 123 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 19.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22 million are owned by Southernsun Asset Management Llc. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc holds 1.32% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 6,300 shares. 8,209 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.29% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 80,200 shares stake. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 461,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 501,785 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 8,078 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.19% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 804,545 shares. Fiera Capital reported 44,766 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 5,579 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Shares for $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit. Pertz Douglas A bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.

