Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million; Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $455,455 as Market Valuation Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 292,330 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $193.27. About 337,942 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32,400 shares to 118,996 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt Company has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Advisory Services Network Ltd has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,666 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 0.08% or 215,601 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 14,177 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc owns 15,940 shares. Fil Limited invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Fundsmith Llp holds 0.3% or 292,526 shares. 42,412 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. King Luther Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested in 0.01% or 65,646 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 125,947 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 191 shares to 7,569 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 44,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA).