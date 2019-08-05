Crestwood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Ansys (ANSS); Clark Estates Maintains Position in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 148,782 shares traded or 190.79% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 152,378 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Llc invested in 0.1% or 15,070 shares. Bessemer Group reported 616,978 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hartford invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 6,083 shares. 57,780 are held by Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership. Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,727 shares. Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 5,048 were reported by First Advisors Lp. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 343,842 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,801 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 2.08 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,301 shares. 26 were accumulated by Financial Ser Corp. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,929 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 12,900 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

