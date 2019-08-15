Crestwood Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Ansys (ANSS); As Gw Pharm (GWPH) Shares Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $205.06. About 493,816 shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Gw Pharm (GWPH) by 176.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 7,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 11,866 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 4,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Gw Pharm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 364,022 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Bioscie (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 121,939 shares to 219,832 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G1 Therapeutics by 301,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,924 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,432 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

