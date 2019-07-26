Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Position in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Maintains Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 707,805 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.44 million shares to 904,616 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 159,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,654 shares, and cut its stake in Global Partners Lp (NYSE:GLP).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares to 74,432 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 108,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.