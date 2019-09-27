Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Valuation Rose; Chartist Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $28.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 1,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 55,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $292.7. About 449,490 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710.11 million, down from 390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

