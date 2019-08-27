Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Ansys (ANSS) Position by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Wayfair (W) Stake Maintained by Df Dent & Co Inc

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $213.91. About 12,766 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wayfair (W) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 31,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 49,349 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wayfair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 95,916 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Wayfair Stock Takes Off as Analyst Praises Attractive Entry Point – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 10,032 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0.37% stake. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 5,891 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 8,373 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 1,033 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 7,440 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 14,007 shares. Nomura owns 78,494 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Citigroup reported 495,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.22 million shares to 240,311 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 4,671 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,211 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 3,850 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc owns 63,749 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 2.18% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 475,523 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Automobile Association reported 43,149 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 45,577 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 27,377 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 1.71% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.01M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,812 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 1,488 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 480,006 shares.