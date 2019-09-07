Crestwood Capital Management LP Holding In Ansys (ANSS) Was Increased; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 229,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 900,406 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.91 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1,252 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 1,211 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,659 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Andra Ap reported 27,100 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9,580 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 15,899 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 1,666 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company owns 2,957 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,320 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 234,292 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation invested in 509,405 shares. Foundation Mgmt has 185,334 shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Harris Associate LP owns 2,000 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Affinity Inv Llc has 85,700 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Republic Mngmt Inc has 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.67M shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 92,025 shares. 4.97M are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Llc holds 67,755 shares. 38,956 were reported by Shufro Rose & Company Lc. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 5,407 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 412,284 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.