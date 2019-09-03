Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million; Skytop Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $207.44. About 198,046 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 7.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares to 441,929 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 279,000 shares. Bell Bancshares reported 3,527 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 94,241 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 11 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,923 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Css Lc Il holds 0.04% or 3,850 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,379 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 45,357 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 4,898 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 1,666 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser holds 0.64% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 7,172 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.29M were accumulated by Tiger Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Nbt Commercial Bank N A accumulated 145,348 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Llp holds 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.92 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 46,527 shares. Culbertson A N & Company holds 117,610 shares or 4% of its portfolio. L And S Advsr stated it has 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Mgmt holds 80,894 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 123,503 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.36% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability accumulated 3.31% or 94,849 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 209,971 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.