Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Upped by $9.28 Million Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 69,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 303,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.67 million, up from 233,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 28,615 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 1.8% or 38,641 shares in its portfolio. Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp reported 328,544 shares. Stillwater Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,923 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tortoise Mgmt Llc accumulated 9,997 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd reported 0% stake. 52,031 are owned by Altfest L J Co. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 159,086 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 33,135 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.92% or 130,091 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 53,031 shares. Amer Gru Inc invested in 3.11 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,442 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Com invested 5.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ariel Investments Limited Com has 2.28 million shares for 3.84% of their portfolio.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,182 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,194 shares to 98,714 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Latam Airls Group S A (NYSE:LFL) by 53,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

