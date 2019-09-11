Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Security National Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $369,600 as Stock Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.27. About 37,004 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 15,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 61,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 1.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $199.52 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.