Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $1.19 Million; Timpani Capital Management Has Lifted Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 4.43M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 183,936 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 4,666 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc reported 7,300 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company owns 2,469 shares. American Century Cos Inc owns 35,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Com stated it has 367,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 782,733 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 127,100 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 15,061 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management owns 4,271 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp Inv Inc holds 0.08% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 66 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 193,753 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 185,441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Management Lp holds 1.14% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 140,550 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares to 40,553 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

