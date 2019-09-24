Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Overbrook Management Has Decreased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 6,823 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 41,777 shares with $11.47M value, down from 48,600 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $259.23. About 1.01M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Overbrook Management Corp decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 167,480 shares with $13.37M value, down from 205,237 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 546,540 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDermott – Struggling To Avoid Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 834 are owned by Cambridge Commerce. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 204,099 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Beck Cap Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 2,070 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis reported 12,062 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 44 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 402,322 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.22% or 10,770 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,723 shares. Prudential Pcl owns 1,679 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marvin & Palmer Inc reported 4.1% stake. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc accumulated 0.03% or 10,454 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 148,930 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 360.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 15.25% above currents $259.23 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 235,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.61% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 117,395 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 11,662 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny accumulated 0.06% or 41,157 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 42,353 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Shell Asset Management Company has 8,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 40,916 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 35,059 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp reported 5.73% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 664,475 shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.