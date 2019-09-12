Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding By $2.42 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 20.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,714 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 34,486 shares with $9.60 million value, down from 43,200 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $10.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.03. About 459,339 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad

Among 3 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teladoc has $86 highest and $75 lowest target. $81's average target is 16.50% above currents $69.53 stock price. Teladoc had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned "Buy" rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21.

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 34,654 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.1% or 18,996 shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gideon Capital owns 1,664 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 22,359 shares. Alps Advisors holds 7,997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 900 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 605,783 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.07% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bessemer Gru holds 38 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Hanson Mcclain reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts invested in 183,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moore Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.98 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $283.62’s average target is 14.81% above currents $247.03 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 28 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. Stephens maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of DPZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, September 4. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral” rating.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 1,438 shares to 55,438 valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 24,194 shares and now owns 98,714 shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised too.