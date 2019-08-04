Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Rose; As Icf Intl (ICFI) Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Position

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 91.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 27,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 29,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 159,944 shares traded or 45.49% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 3,740 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 59,119 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California-based Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited has invested 0.31% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 11,101 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 42,124 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 0.02% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 113,927 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 18,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 27,690 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,709 are held by Morgan Stanley. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,490 shares stake. Opus Capital Group Inc Ltd stated it has 4,007 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 280,506 shares to 753,341 shares, valued at $89.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 237,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLR).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

