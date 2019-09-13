Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position By $402,640; Navistar International (NAV) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar Int`l (NYSE:NAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Navistar Int`l has $53 highest and $2600 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 13.25% above currents $29.67 stock price. Navistar Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, September 6. UBS maintained the shares of NAV in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 5. See Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) latest ratings:

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp acquired 1,438 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 55,438 shares with $15.57M value, up from 54,000 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $291.5. About 405,665 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Blowout Earnings Spark Heavy Navistar Call Trading – Schaeffers Research” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Navistar International, Michaels Companies, and Box Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navistar +11% after beating expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 382,362 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck & Bus Mulls Raising Navistar Stake Above 17%, Forcing Offer For Entire Company; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 12/04/2018 – Audi brand to be excluded from VW sportscar brand overhaul; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck Division Signals Possible Takeover of U.S.’s Navistar; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR SPOKESWOMAN LYNDI MCMILLAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN: NOT REPORTING CHANGES TO PROPOSALS

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 170,004 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.81% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) or 229,959 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 185,349 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 737 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 13,855 shares. 331,449 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 465,289 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) has 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,021 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,189 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.1% stake. Jag Cap Mngmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,488 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.15% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 187,909 shares. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability holds 3,142 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 6,774 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $295.60’s average target is 1.41% above currents $291.5 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.