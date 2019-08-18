Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Stake; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 9,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 227,221 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 236,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.28 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.35% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 343,842 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,659 shares. Intl Grp reported 29,154 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & Commerce Inc invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Co Of Vermont owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 37,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,819 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.36% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Welch And Forbes Ltd Com owns 475,523 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 40,672 shares. 22,127 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Suntrust Banks owns 18,086 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,631 shares to 46,589 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services: A Good (Infrastructure) Story, A Good (Bullish) Personality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 870,980 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).