Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.31 Million; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holder Sarissa Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $2.81 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company's stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 381,051 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $139.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $286.7. About 1.61M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 45.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorp reported 70,066 shares. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 89,030 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Department Mb Finance State Bank N A stated it has 39,299 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Research & accumulated 37,926 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 0.96% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 94,884 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 14,009 are held by Amica Mutual Insur Company. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 26 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.75 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.08% or 65,658 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company, California-based fund reported 578,551 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 384 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.1% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Boston has 17,351 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 17,418 shares. Sei Invests Co has 39,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 496,717 shares. Sivik Limited Com invested 0.57% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 86,856 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,120 shares or 0% of the stock. C Ww Holding A S accumulated 39,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

