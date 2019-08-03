Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Holder Hmi Capital Lowered Holding by $44.18 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 68.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 28,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 41,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 855,638 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVE THAT U.S. MILITARY OUTLAYS WILL BE, IN THE LONG RUN, HIGHER THAN CURRENT LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Virginia Housing Dev Auth Rental Housing Bonds 2018 Series B-Non-AMT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Helps Lenders Make Smarter, Faster Decisions with Enhanced CreditLens™ Solution; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Cfr To Bba, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Uk Rmbs Notes Issued By Durham Mortgages A Plc; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms St Vincent And The Grenadines’ B3 Ratings, Maintains Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Village Of Paddock Lake, Wi’s Go At A2; Assigns A Negative Outlook; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDINGS B3 CFR; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Ratings To The Certificate Of Deposit Programme Of Mashreqbank Psc

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 163,230 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 6.41 million shares or 4.53% of all its holdings. Trb Advsrs LP accumulated 41,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.04% or 798,478 shares. 123,367 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Management. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com stated it has 972,380 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 5,393 shares. Cwm Limited Com has 310 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 1,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Halsey Ct holds 0.08% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 8,628 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.03% or 27,163 shares in its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 206,070 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 137,842 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 168,975 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mgmt Com. Gotham Asset Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,583 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 4,409 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.06% or 377,422 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 8,349 are owned by Bokf Na. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nadler Fincl Group holds 0.07% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 2.66% or 164,206 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 377,422 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.