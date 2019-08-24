Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Stake By $2.42 Million; Greif (GEF) Has 2.43 Sentiment

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 19,528 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 74,432 shares with $9.25 million value, down from 93,960 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 1.55M shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Greif Inc (GEF) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 107 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 44 decreased and sold positions in Greif Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 22.56 million shares, down from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Greif Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 1.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.2 per share. GEF’s profit will be $63.62 million for 6.66 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Greif, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.68% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. for 432,267 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 422,176 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.28% invested in the company for 889,846 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,946 shares.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 24 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 14,571 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,758 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 1.91% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Stephens Ar holds 3,191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 5,422 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 34 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership holds 6,959 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 163,315 shares. Millrace Asset Group holds 12,557 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Natixis, France-based fund reported 2,479 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 2,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 111,872 shares.

