Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Visa (V) Stake by $2.36 Million; Summit Asset Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $345,514

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 15,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 61,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Cap Advsrs Lc owns 422 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.8% stake. Macquarie Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 94,021 shares. 18,044 were reported by Salem Counselors. Hamel Associates holds 0.22% or 278 shares. Security Trust Co accumulated 3,240 shares. Diversified has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Delaware holds 27,749 shares. Novare Capital Management Lc has 3,595 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,231 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,245 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,434 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 2.29% or 90,617 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 15.16 million shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,005 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company has 1.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,211 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 335 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.95% or 18,305 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.66% or 109,796 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt stated it has 100,583 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru has 26,236 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 5,075 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 24,183 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Llc Oh has invested 2.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 24,273 shares. 21,159 were accumulated by Hilltop. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.70 million shares or 1.18% of the stock.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

