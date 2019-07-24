Crestwood Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ansys (ANSS); General Electric Co (GE) Position Upped by Slate Path Capital Lp

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $214.78. About 220,552 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 32.75 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GE workers in Lynn reject labor deal, putting pact in peril – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,328 shares stake. Peddock Capital accumulated 12,707 shares. Moreover, Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.56% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 125,201 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 29,278 shares. Eagle Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56.84 million shares. Parkwood Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.07% or 727,014 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 422,540 shares stake. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 10,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs holds 39,453 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Independent Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 74,601 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19.57M shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares to 12,836 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 9 shares. Dupont Management owns 1,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 152,378 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Synovus Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Provident Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aristotle Cap Llc reported 2.84% stake. Cipher Capital Lp reported 0.49% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 3,800 shares. Raymond James reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,666 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.65% or 27,443 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.65% or 70,316 shares. Services owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 21,970 shares.