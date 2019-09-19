Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Netflix (NFLX); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 9,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,392 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 52,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 4.06 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $285.85. About 6.52 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares to 41,777 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,340 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American Registered Advisor holds 3,812 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 800 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 6,066 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Company. 403 were reported by Signature Estate Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 90,000 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Ar invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Mgmt Professionals owns 132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,020 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 13,387 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp has 276 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 648,341 shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Portland Glob Limited Liability holds 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 46,134 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,399 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,407 shares. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Mngmt Corp Va owns 213,097 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lc reported 242,733 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Management Wi holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11.25M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.30M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Innovations Ltd Liability Com owns 1.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,185 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.49M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.