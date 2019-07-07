Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $1.65 Million; Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $4.12 Million as Shares Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 35,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 205,570 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 10.05M shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 9,850 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,355 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 24,071 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 52,996 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.03% or 4,492 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 381,084 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,780 shares. North Star Investment Corp reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 14.51 million shares stake. First Bank accumulated 2,212 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 84,243 shares stake. Martin Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 3.35% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 388,537 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock or 46,233 shares. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Shares for $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,921 shares to 30,091 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares to 441,929 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Llc has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 57 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 6,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.42% or 237,590 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aqr Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 7,223 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 155,988 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,379 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 82,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,186 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.