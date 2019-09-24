Crestwood Advisors Upped Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Holding By $2.25 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $928,473

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 6,981 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 44,301 shares with $5.94 million value, up from 37,320 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) stake by 511.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 14,894 shares as Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 17,806 shares with $2.70 million value, up from 2,912 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc Com now has $133.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 3.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advsrs has 3,703 shares. 74,075 are held by Athena Advsrs Ltd. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,430 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Inc has 30,127 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Grimes & Comm holds 1.61% or 158,153 shares in its portfolio. 328,790 were reported by Investment House Lc. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 166,745 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Tru Company has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Gp holds 29,891 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan & Co reported 24,682 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 7.80 million shares or 3.89% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.96% above currents $137.38 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf stake by 12,323 shares to 242,364 valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) stake by 3,798 shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 23.24% above currents $152.17 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. SunTrust maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17100 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 23. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.