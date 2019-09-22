Crestwood Advisors Upped By $9.86 Million Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Position; Schroder Investment Management Group Increased Franklin Resources Common Stock Usd0.10 (BEN) Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 1212.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 75,879 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 82,135 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 6,256 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Franklin Resources Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (BEN) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 450,309 shares as Franklin Resources Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3.00 million shares with $104.51M value, up from 2.55 million last quarter. Franklin Resources Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 now has $14.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 2.57M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 15.88% above currents $29.34 stock price. Franklin Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Unum Group Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:UNM) stake by 96,100 shares to 1.31 million valued at $44.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.002 (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 308,029 shares and now owns 408,419 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp Common Stock Usd0.20 (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Unum Group Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:UNM) stake by 96,100 shares to 1.31 million valued at $44.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.002 (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 308,029 shares and now owns 408,419 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp Common Stock Usd0.20 (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 143,887 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0% or 6,134 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 13,353 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 5,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 759,120 shares. Fil owns 16 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation stated it has 289,124 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin reported 908,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 4.27 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Whittier holds 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 34,100 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Ruggie Cap Grp has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 72 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf stake by 12,323 shares to 242,364 valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Short (CSJ) stake by 16,941 shares and now owns 240,073 shares. Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Llc (Wy) invested in 7,425 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 180,613 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 33,020 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company reported 45,773 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Co owns 22,188 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bardin Hill Mngmt Ptnrs L P, New York-based fund reported 121,731 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakmont has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Co reported 25,326 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 59,479 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc reported 2.96M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf stake by 12,323 shares to 242,364 valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Short (CSJ) stake by 16,941 shares and now owns 240,073 shares. Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf was reduced too.