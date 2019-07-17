Crestwood Advisors Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Has Lifted by $4.52 Million; Mackay Shields Has Upped Holding in Apache (APA)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,164 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 77,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $198.09. About 326,886 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 21,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,445 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 112,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 1.94 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 123,010 shares to 217,735 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Meyer William Mark.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares to 257,014 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.