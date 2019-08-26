Crestwood Advisors Raised Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Position by $655,109; Valuation Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $129.79 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 262,260 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, up from 255,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 639,211 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 190,495 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88 million shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $215.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle stated it has 853,278 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Cqs Cayman LP invested 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.07M shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 49,602 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,100 shares. Sylebra Hk Limited holds 7.94% or 3.53 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 306,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. 44,937 were accumulated by Eam Invsts. Natixis holds 0% or 9,502 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Associate owns 8,541 shares. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Next Century Growth Invsts Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 345,950 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,921 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 137,305 shares to 4,036 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).