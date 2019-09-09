Crestwood Advisors Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $515,430; Valueworks Has Raised Holding in Brunswick (BC)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 577,467 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96M, up from 88,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advsr Inc reported 78,898 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 24,173 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru invested in 1.09% or 5,957 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,063 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,136 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8.12M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 17,440 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 220,694 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.03% or 24,867 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Goelzer Investment Management reported 27,407 shares stake. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability owns 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 26,268 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 6,496 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,706 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).