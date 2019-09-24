Crestwood Advisors Raised Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding by $11.31 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Held by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 1015.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 91,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 8.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Cap Management has 3,117 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Management LP De owns 0.96% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 168,556 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 25,494 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. 9,224 are owned by Boltwood Mgmt. Ing Groep Nv invested in 221,952 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 5,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 28,411 shares. 4,229 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Mcmillion has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Court Place Advsrs accumulated 23,719 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 74,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company reported 31,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 16,571 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 614 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 32,883 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 5,120 shares to 7,480 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,584 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv accumulated 0.97% or 33,788 shares. 53,721 were accumulated by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,767 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 46,954 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Puzo Michael J stated it has 31,222 shares. National Pension Ser owns 1.88 million shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.16% or 22,436 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Lc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 89,282 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dodge & Cox invested in 0.03% or 339,631 shares. Farmers Tru Company accumulated 0.43% or 12,107 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 30,767 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. City Holdings holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,702 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).