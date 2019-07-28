Crestwood Advisors Position in Stryker Com (SYK) Decreased by $5.06 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by $11.97 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 755,744 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117 on Tuesday, April 30. 180 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68M.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,319 shares to 63,862 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 27,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 40,485 are held by Zacks Investment. Moreover, Hilton Limited Com has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hartford Inv has 62,933 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 40,349 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.26M shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Company holds 50,310 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,413 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.07% or 2,915 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% or 1,324 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited reported 190,584 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Management Ltd reported 0.6% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).