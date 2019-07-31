Crestwood Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) Trimmed by $8.03 Million as Stock Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 5.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (FMX) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 87,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,856 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 271,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 499,179 shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.05 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 111,593 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $37.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 55,788 shares to 595,553 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.