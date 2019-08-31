Crestwood Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Lowered by $469,542; Miura Global Management Has Cut Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Price Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.