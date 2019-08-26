Crestwood Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Lowered as Share Value Declined; As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Share Price Rose, Zazove Associates Has Boosted Stake by $881,132

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.0136 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2664. About 43,358 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.37. About 1.60 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83M shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers holds 40,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Finance Services has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 1,800 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Lp. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 14,401 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 1,076 are held by Morgan Stanley. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has 1.67M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Company invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co owns 22,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Zazove Associates Lc accumulated 1.93 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 89,764 shares. 1,001 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 197,970 were accumulated by Stewart Patten Commerce Limited Company. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Incorporated holds 4.06% or 37,677 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diker Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kansas-based Vantage Inv Partners Lc has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai Mngmt reported 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutter Com Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 23,075 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.08% or 2.15M shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 31,244 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 91,586 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 10,828 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.12 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.