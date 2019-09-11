Crestwood Advisors Position In 3M Company (MMM) Was Has Raised; Arete Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $396,940 as Stock Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.4. About 435,221 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 88,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $168.59. About 286,152 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,901 shares to 11,559 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 9,657 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.