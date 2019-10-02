Crestwood Advisors Position in 3M Company (MMM) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; As Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Share Value Declined, Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $825,000

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,812 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 91,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 212,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 267,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 966,517 shares traded or 53.31% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.23 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 19,489 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Qs holds 9,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% or 70,557 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Limited holds 0.27% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Stockton owns 8,203 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation has 7,612 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cahill Finance Advsr accumulated 7,097 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 79,344 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 137,976 shares. 53 are held by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Dean Associates holds 21,875 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Associated Banc has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,345 shares to 17,088 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 569,194 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 61 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 13,358 shares. Adage Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.04% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 210,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt has 0.83% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 493,999 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 43,800 shares. Clearline Cap LP stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Sectoral Asset holds 666,158 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 196 shares stake. Prudential holds 0.01% or 209,720 shares. Legal General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 319,045 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc.

