Crestwood Advisors Maintains Holding in Salesforce Com Com (CRM); Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $826,500

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 126,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 142,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 9.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 511.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,806 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 2,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.27 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

