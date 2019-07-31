Crestwood Advisors Maintains Holding in Eog Res Com (EOG); Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $1.94 Million; Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,008 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 53,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $362.17. About 747,553 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,081 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, up from 159,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.59 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.29% stake. Altfest L J And Company owns 19,360 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited holds 14,000 shares. 23,664 were accumulated by Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,517 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 117,971 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sfmg Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). City Hldgs Company owns 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 598 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Lc has 0.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.3% or 86,006 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 21,759 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,852 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares to 114,364 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,169 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of stock. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 109,176 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetary Mgmt Group accumulated 14,257 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 0.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Castleark Limited Co holds 0.15% or 42,430 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Company owns 90,351 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.66% or 127,130 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 19,030 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 5.24M shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd has 1.9% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,715 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,600 shares. 83,326 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested in 0.95% or 153,837 shares. Highlander Management Ltd stated it has 125 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

