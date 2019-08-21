Crestwood Advisors Lowered Its Stryker Com (SYK) Position; Last Week AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals has $1600 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 32.69% above currents $10.8 stock price. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on Sunday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 19.0000

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Stryker Corp Com (SYK) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as Stryker Corp Com (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 144,957 shares with $28.63M value, down from 170,624 last quarter. Stryker Corp Com now has $82.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $219.29. About 89,956 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 138,248 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR BREMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPOACTIVE SEXUAL DESIRE DISORDER (HSDD) IN PREMENOPAUSAL; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amag Pharma; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA 1Q ADJ REV $146.4M, EST. $150.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $146.4M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $366.13 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. 498,016 shares were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC, worth $4.42 million. On Wednesday, August 7 Camber Capital Management LP bought $3.03M worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 385,000 shares. Shares for $54,650 were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited holds 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 38,072 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 11,701 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Intll Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 25,977 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 389,017 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 3,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 103,866 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 62,957 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 99,839 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,376 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset reported 1.60 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2.01M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital accumulated 1.76% or 306,170 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,010 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 0.07% or 2,681 shares. Moreover, Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,994 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 28,136 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.12% or 1.39M shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 1.26% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 1,172 shares. Kistler invested in 0.02% or 275 shares. State Bank owns 21,518 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 964,503 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 100,333 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) stake by 7,126 shares to 299,094 valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 5,771 shares and now owns 221,019 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.58% above currents $219.29 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 26. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $215 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. The insider Doliveux Roch bought $8,726.