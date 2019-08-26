Crestwood Advisors Lifted Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holding by $516,197 as Market Value Rose; As Macrogenics (MGNX) Share Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Has Cut by $481,185 Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 111,620 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Provention Bio Announces Agreements with MacroGenics for Two Clinical-Stage Assets for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.13M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tudor Et Al invested in 0.36% or 51,651 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 435,744 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 42,532 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com owns 34,526 shares. Aldebaran, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,971 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tci Wealth invested in 11,997 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Natl Pension Service has 787,498 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 774,210 shares. Putnam Fl Management has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru Company has 7,712 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,877 shares. Moreover, Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,623 shares to 704,556 shares, valued at $45.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,706 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mgmt accumulated 967,186 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,719 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 182,880 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.52 million shares. Baker Bros Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Rafferty Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 116,867 shares. 12,119 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).