Crestwood Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) by $1.82 Million as Valuation Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 82,846 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.09M, up from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,013 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60M, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $393.58. About 559,018 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Lc holds 1.55% or 61,667 shares in its portfolio. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Company holds 6,403 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 112,800 shares. Adams Natural Fund has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.6% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 205,559 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.42% or 14,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.58% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 876,360 shares. Whittier Co reported 933 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,543 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.27M shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 6.35M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 207,039 are held by Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 592,790 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $238.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 497,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 5,120 shares to 7,480 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush Company holds 3,495 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co accumulated 1,476 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.25M shares stake. First Amer Bankshares has invested 0.76% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,986 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 5,577 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has 1.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 39,064 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs holds 91,211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 9.66M shares. Moreover, Washington has 0.48% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). North American Mngmt Corp reported 13,873 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Pcl accumulated 0.25% or 1.27M shares. Agf Invests invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.