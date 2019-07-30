Crestwood Advisors Lifted Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake by $854,334; Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut Weis Markets (WMK) Holding by $341,800

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 31,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 964,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 932,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 1.62M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 84,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.10 million market cap company. It closed at $36.66 lastly. It is down 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,200 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 463,457 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 81,422 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 1.93M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,400 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 86,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coatue Management Ltd accumulated 7,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 61,303 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company invested 0.01% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 1.52 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). 84,796 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo Mn owns 48,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $131,780 activity. FROST SCOTT F bought $30,080 worth of stock or 800 shares. BAILEY WAYNE S also bought $22,770 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson stated it has 266,896 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Locust Wood Advisers Lc stated it has 705,129 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 0.79% or 41,034 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 125 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.46% or 3.17M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Com has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Johnson Grp holds 0.18% or 75,273 shares. Cahill Advsr has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,396 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 23,847 shares. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Secor Advsrs LP invested in 25,898 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,623 shares to 704,556 shares, valued at $45.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).