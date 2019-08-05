Crestwood Advisors Increases Stake in Apple Com (AAPL); Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position in Ensco Plc (ESV) Cut by $10.40 Million as Share Value Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 423,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 272,952 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85 million, up from 265,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 25,667 shares to 144,957 shares, valued at $28.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 131,908 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc reported 209,815 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,615 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,043 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 163,362 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 10,726 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Cap Ltd Llc owns 109,778 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 24,577 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 7.64% stake. Grassi Inv Mgmt has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,588 shares. Orleans Cap La invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 1.25 million shares.

