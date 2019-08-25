Crestwood Advisors Increases Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV); As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 24,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 136,105 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 111,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Starring @MelissaJoanHart in the Works at Nickelodeon…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 138,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 135,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.43M shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,708 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Ca holds 0.14% or 12,652 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 5,797 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 67,778 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,498 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nordea Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 480 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 838,094 shares. 316,989 were accumulated by Prudential. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gamco Et Al holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.53M shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 10 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 3.78 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blackrock owns 6,111 shares.

