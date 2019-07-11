Crestwood Advisors Increases Holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW); Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $11.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2028.91. About 657,000 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 1,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,719 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 39,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $459.53. About 25,820 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.07 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares to 14,281 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,565 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “British Regulatory Body Halts Amazon’s Investment In Food Delivery Company Deliveroo – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 15,650 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability reported 2,659 shares stake. South Texas Money holds 23,479 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Lp invested in 6,574 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa accumulated 1,494 shares or 1.96% of the stock. 7,755 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Osborne Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Montag A And Assoc has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,864 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsrs reported 5,765 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Management holds 0.71% or 7,790 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 1,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 700 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Asset Management One holds 0.1% or 42,638 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,585 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 195,445 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 150 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 233 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.3% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 20,000 shares. Yorktown & holds 800 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 722,701 are held by Morgan Stanley.