Crestwood Advisors Increases Holding in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); Legacy Capital Partners Cut Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Position by $390,440

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 21,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 15,990 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4307.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 82,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 83,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19M, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $287.01. About 39,431 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset owns 1.17M shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 155,594 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,658 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Regions Financial reported 148,287 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 742,421 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited stated it has 22,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation reported 185,754 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated holds 0.75% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 12,933 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,795 shares. Century Cos stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 203,500 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 181 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd reported 710 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 61,362 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 42,728 shares. Markel stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,475 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt owns 174,394 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Mngmt has 1.41% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baxter Bros reported 3,867 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cleararc Cap holds 6,550 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.35% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs owns 192,204 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 5,098 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,347 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares to 660,857 shares, valued at $43.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).