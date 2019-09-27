Crestwood Advisors Increased Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Splunk (SPLK) Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 63.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 14,645 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $17.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 2200.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 169,689 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 177,401 shares with $34.24 million value, up from 7,712 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $504.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.95. About 12.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Okta and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Power and Secure Enterprise Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.54% above currents $176.95 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old National Bancorp In has 80,828 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co holds 0.03% or 3,716 shares in its portfolio. 379,339 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 4.38M shares. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 267 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,785 shares. Overbrook Management Corp holds 4.95% or 124,198 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management reported 29,035 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,525 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc has 1,324 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,713 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.18% stake. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by THIEL PETER.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 5,120 shares to 7,480 valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf stake by 21,989 shares and now owns 33,421 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 20.40% above currents $117.77 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the shares of SPLK in report on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, May 24. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $16300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 13.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) stake by 46,800 shares to 47,300 valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) stake by 266,857 shares and now owns 4.71M shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Alberta Management stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 145,996 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 368,376 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 40 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3,617 shares. Sei Invests Co accumulated 140,764 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,108 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Motco holds 0% or 217 shares. 265 were reported by Assetmark. Winfield Associates reported 13,270 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 116,201 shares. Raymond James reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Splunk Isn’t Done With Acquisitions Yet – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You May Want to Hold Off on Buying Splunk Stock â€” But Not Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.