Crestwood Advisors Holds Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL); As Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Share Value Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Increased Its Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 3461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 147,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 151,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63M, up from 4,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 1.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 206.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,141 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, up from 1,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 16,601 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Cap Llc owns 197,140 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Lc reported 4,158 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 205,192 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 79,256 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 17,761 shares. 44,611 were accumulated by Butensky & Cohen Finance Security Inc. Stanley accumulated 22,607 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 510,347 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.17% or 382,713 shares. Ims Mngmt owns 9,787 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory invested in 0.48% or 5.27 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,715 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 5.48 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Co reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). One Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,213 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 3,798 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 85,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,812 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 22,855 shares to 10,527 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 71,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,919 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,089 shares in its portfolio. 92,121 are owned by Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Brinker holds 0.32% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 30,824 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 17,763 shares. Capital World accumulated 1.59 million shares. Axa invested in 0.08% or 75,463 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 2,759 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 68 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial. Moreover, King Luther Corp has 0.11% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 771 were reported by Synovus Financial. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 5,060 shares. Conning holds 1,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Llc reported 878 shares.

