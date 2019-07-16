Crestwood Advisors Holding In Union Pacific Com (UNP) Was Boosted; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increases Stake in Office Depot (ODP)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $176.39. About 1.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.155. About 1.32M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) May be a Good Choice for 2019: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Shelton Cap Management holds 204 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 647,208 shares or 0.05% of the stock. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Savant Cap Lc invested in 11,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack And Incorporated owns 1.29M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jane Street Gru Limited holds 10,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 0.03% or 881,158 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company reported 117,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 1.53M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 58.34M shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,623 shares to 704,556 shares, valued at $45.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Dailyherald.com with their article: “World’s largest steam locomotive stopping in West Chicago in late July – Chicago Daily Herald” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Com reported 0.53% stake. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 67,063 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wintergreen Advisers Lc has 6.86% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,780 shares. Korea reported 469,376 shares. Synovus stated it has 57,244 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Donaldson Cap Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,691 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset reported 15,778 shares. Mcmillion Cap holds 0.15% or 1,682 shares. Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,707 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 18,791 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 118,151 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 11,868 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,225 shares.